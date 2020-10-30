Australia's pandemic recovery plan to boost male-dominated jobs at the expense of others will sink more than just the economy.

A still from the documentary Brazen Hussies (Image: Supplied)

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been reminded of the original intentions of second wave feminism: to seek radical change, not to strive for equality based on dominant male values.

My thoughts were prompted by two events. A preview of the new Australian documentary Brazen Hussies, which tells stories from the women’s liberation movement between 1965 and 1975; and the funeral of feminist Susan Ryan, who served as a cabinet member in the Hawke government.

Susan and I worked together under Whitlam to secure funding for childcare, women’s refuges and equal pay. Susan introduced the Sex Discrimination Act, better education for girls and much else.