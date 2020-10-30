The Nationals are threatening to undermine Australia's financial stability to help their coal miner donors. But they're not the only ones embracing fossil fuels because it pays to.

David Littleproud (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

For an outfit mired in sleaze and corruption like the Morrison government, the scandals are usually about the wasting of taxpayer money or a minister trying to look after their own and their family's commercial interests.

But the corruption at the heart of this government now threatens something much worse: the stability of the financial system.

It shouldn't be any surprise that this comes from the National Party, the great rorters and grifters of Australian politics, who also have an eye for wild statements about the financial system.