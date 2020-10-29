Gruen once again led an ABC line up that managed to win much of the crucial prime time block.

(Image: ABC iView)

Another Wednesday with only the ABC giving a damn about what viewers might be interested in watching, rather than being served up spak filla.

Nine won total people with Seven second, the ABC third and Ten fourth -- though in the main channels ABC pushed up to second and Seven third. In fact the ABC won the night from 8.30pm onwards as Gruen averaged 1.06 million from 8.30pm, topping The Block which averaged 1.04 million from 7.30pm to 8.40pm.

The debuting Reputation Rehab did well first up with 757,000, and Planet America also did well with 617,000. Seven’s movie The Justice League averaged 403,000 until 11 pm (and almost faded to black). After The Block, Nine ran Australian Crime Stories, 484,000 and not so gripping, nor was a Nine News special on catching Perth's Claremont killer which could only muster 261,000 lonely souls from 9.40pm. Ten’s The Bachelorette from 7.30pm had 634,000. Dreary.