ACM hears an echo, plus News Corp finally finds a Kevin Rudd story that interests them. Read the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Is there an Echo in here? One of the unexpected complications of being a media magnate is when you lose track of just how many publications you own. Byron Shire Echo general manager Simon Haslam got in contact to tell us of "a strange call from a newsagent yesterday asking whether we had started a glossy lifestyle magazine".

Haslam was confused until someone sent him an Australian Community Media (ACM) press release concerning today's roll out of the Northern Rivers Review which describes ACM as "the publishers of Newcastle Herald, Canberra Times and Byron Shire Echo".

"I imagine that [ACM boss] Antony Catalano was sitting there at Raes [the luxury hotel he owns in Byron] and just became a little confused about whether he owned the Byron Shire Echo or was just reading it. I think the same thing happens to Rupert Murdoch when he meets politicians, he probably just assumes he owns them until someone tells him otherwise," Haslam said.