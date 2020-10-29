On paper, America's process for selecting judges is proofed against partisanship and corruption, while ours is open to all kinds of malfeasance. Yet in practice it's a different story altogether.

New High Court justices Simon Steward and Jacqueline Gleeson (Image: AAP/Federal Court)

On Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate, was appointed to replace the deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, two new judges were announced for Australia’s High Court (to replace judges about to reach retirement age), appointed by the attorney-general in a process that is obscure, secret and less democratic than how the cardinals choose a pope. The new judges are Jacqueline Gleeson and Simon Steward.

Obviously and logically -- sunlight being the best disinfectant -- America’s method of choosing judges for the peak of its government’s judicial branch is far superior to ours. Theirs is proofed against partisanship, corruption and incompetence in the selection, because of the checks and balances built in.Ours is dependent on the whim of a single politician, not open to review, appeal or even scrutiny.