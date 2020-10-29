Another day, another edition of our all-singing, all-dancing, all-shonking compendium of shifty language.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

And the hits just keep on coming. Another day, another edition of our all-singing, all-dancing, all-shonking compendium of shifty language.

Consultation: Politicians see consultation as Mozart saw music -- it's everywhere, it's in everything. So, say you destroyed something irreplaceable after a consultation process that many of those affected say was profoundly inadequate, does that mean you can't use consultation as a defence? Does it bollocks!

Example, via Premier Daniel Andrew: "We have had court processes, we've had agreements, we've had settlements, we have fundamentally done as we said we would do, and we have directly consulted and continue to consult with the 12 families that are the traditional owners of this particular part of our state"