With anti-Chinese racism on the rise, it's little wonder so many Chinese Australians are choosing to stay quiet — and Australia is weaker for it.

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz.

This month three Chinese Australians fronted up to a Senate inquiry expecting to talk about issues facing diaspora communities. Instead they were ambushed.

Tasmanian Liberal Eric Abetz repeatedly demanded they condemn the Chinese Communist Party: “Can I ask each of the three witnesses to very briefly tell me whether they unconditionally condemn the Chinese Communist Party.”

It was, according to the senator, not a difficult question. But it left Yun Jiang, director of the China Policy Centre, shocked and outraged.