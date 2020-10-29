This month three Chinese Australians fronted up to a Senate inquiry expecting to talk about issues facing diaspora communities. Instead they were ambushed.
Tasmanian Liberal Eric Abetz repeatedly demanded they condemn the Chinese Communist Party: “Can I ask each of the three witnesses to very briefly tell me whether they unconditionally condemn the Chinese Communist Party.”
It was, according to the senator, not a difficult question. But it left Yun Jiang, director of the China Policy Centre, shocked and outraged.
