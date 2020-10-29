A pocket guide to the two women leading the major parties to Saturday's Queensland state election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington (AAP/Darren England)

For the first time in Queensland's history, two women are competing to take -- or retain -- the position as premier.

It's also only the second time in Australia's state or federal history two women have gone head-to-head at an election for the top political position. The last time was in 1995, when Kate Carnell beat Rosemary Follett to become the ACT's chief minister.

While the Liberal National Party’s (LNP) Deb Frecklington and Labor’s Annastacia Palaszczuk are sometimes confused for one another, their approaches and policies couldn’t be more different.