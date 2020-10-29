With less than a week to go until polling day, there is the comforting illusion that, one way or another, the whole US election thing will be over in one long evening.
But of course everyone knows that it’s not going to happen that way. Barring a Biden victory of Brobdingnagian proportions across the board based on non-mail ballots only, it’s going to be an unholy mess.
The almost perfect storm has descended upon the American polity: an electoral system designed in the 18th century and not much modified since, ramshackle at the best of times, is now going head-to-head with an out of control pandemic, a mendacious president, a gangster administration and a stacked Supreme Court. What else could possibly go wrong?
Oh yeah, it’s legal to open carry guns into a polling place. Thank God there’s nothing aggravating about voting in the US, like an hours-long wait in line, with the distribution of food and water prohibited. Last, best hope of man, everybody.
There’s no even-handedness about this. Democrat-run states may gerrymander their districts — they have to, for parity — but it’s Republican states that suppress the voter rolls with lifetime voting bans on felons, removal of polling places and understaffing of those that remain. Now, with the universal right to mail-in ballots due to COVID-19, the brand-spanking new Supreme Court has ruled, on a Wisconsin case, that mail-in ballots stamped as mailed before polling day but arriving after will not be counted.
This, after the Trump-installed head of the US Postal Service initiated a campaign of withdrawing hundreds of mail sorting machines from service before workers refused to co-operate.
With state and county government determining most election conduct, the lawsuits are running wild. There are more than 300 currently underway, a large proportion focused on the key swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania. Should there be challenges to the result in these or other swing states, it seems likely that these will be the cases which are rapidly shuffled up to the Supreme Court — which has complete discretion to take up whichever appeals it likes.
In the Wisconsin decision Justice Brett Kavanaugh affirmed both the notion of “stopping the count” on election night or soon after to avoid “confusion”, and the supremacy of state government election codes over any challenge to their constitutionality by state courts. Since most of these governments are Republican, well.
The stage is thus set for a multi-directional car crash: hundreds of thousands of rejected votes, stand-offs at polling places, queues so long people are denied the chance to vote, followed by razor-thin state results which might be reversed into a final result in which an electoral college majority diverges from an overall majority.
This would test the system to close to breaking point beyond anything of recent decades. It’s an extraordinary situation, arrived at in no more than a decade and a half from a point of relative stability and consensus. It’s a product of the “wrecking crew” approach to government by Republicans — to do government so badly that all consensual norms collapse and power becomes sheer exercise of force.
This has relied on the establishment nature of mainstream progressivism, and its leaders’ ultimate commitment to order and legitimacy over success — above all in Al Gore’s capitulation to George W Bush in 2000. But that was then.
After years and decades of the slow remorseless advance of inequality, indeed of the increasing impossibility of life for many, of the steady fusion of capital and tech into monopoly dominance, of opportunistic captures such as the new 6-3 conservative constellation of the Supreme Court, in an era of Black Lives Matter and much more, there is far less likelihood of accepting such.
Would a real double cross of the popular vote push people beyond all restraint? For all the swagger of gun totin’ militias, it’s far more likely to be progressives who could field a mass movement against a barely legal powergrab.
None of it may happen this way, but it’s the logical conclusion to a process of power that is many decades old, and was initially projected outwards onto client states as “exported democracy” — manufactured elites, a dodged-up process, a systemic exclusion of progressive change.
That process of masking power with pseudo-democracy has become inwardly folded, as America lost its projective power. The USA has become its own client state — which accounts for the somewhat uncanny nature of the events, the simultaneous feeling of reality and unreality.
Maybe that will all end next week. But the questions of legitimacy will not be resolved by a Biden victory. A Biden era might be far more interesting than many are counting on.
And whether it is or not, whatever happens, there will be at least another two and a half months of the Trump administration. During which he could do anything…
Is Donald Trump setting up an election upset? Is the US bound for more chaos? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say section.
Leave a comment
You might be interested to learn, Guy, that it was only relatively recently that one had to be of good character (a fit and proper person) to vote and receive a pension in the UK and the dominions. However, your article misses the point as to the Primaries.
Joe is what has been served up from the Democratic candidate pit to compete with Trump. In large measure the “rigging” of which you make mention is largely by the way or beside the main issue of candidate selection.
From a panoramic perspective, the “questions of legitimacy” have their origin in the fringe or identity brigade which has been (masterfully) played off against itself by the real authority sources.
As to “he” doing “anything” post the election it will be interesting to ascertain who is pardoned. The tail end (if Trump loses) could be some time because with the decisions of the Supreme Court as to legitimate postal votes the counting could take quite a while.
I can’t help thinking that when the history of the collapse of the US is written, the key turning point will be the 2000 Presidential election and the hanging chads of Florida. If Gore had been proclaimed President there probably still would have been 9/11 (or maybe the intelligent briefings might even have moved up the food chain?). The folly of the Iraq invasion which led directly to other disasters – including the world wide and never ending refugee crisis would not have occurred.
Most importantly proper climate change policies may have prevented the melting of the Arctic permafrost.
Nailed it
Beg to differ on Iraq, Joanna.
The House voted 296 – 133, and the Senate 77 -23, in favour of destroying Iraq.
Presidents and ‘elected representatives’ don’t run Amerika, the ‘war economy’ does, enabled by the ‘unelected representatives’ in the intelligence services, and their conduits in the media.
I think you are wrong. You need to remember that the neocons around George W Bush came into power looking for a pretext to invade Iraq, which they saw as unfinished business from 1991. 9/11 provided the opening the neocons needed. I strongly doubt a Gore Administration would have responded to 9/11 with an invasion of Iraq.
and the last line is critical. even if Biden wins and even if Trump agrees with that (unlikely) he still has three months to trash the joint before he leaves…..
It’s the cathartic endpoint of a psychotic episode that was seeded by the Gore-Bush election and then triggered by 9/11. Trump has already won the election. ‘From chaos, power. If anyone thinks those unhinged Trumpemberg Rally crowds are going to wake up on Nov 4 healed and united, you’re crackers. And if you think there will no contenders to pick up The MAGA Mantle and take it to the next level, you’re even more so.
America got broke. Ain’t no fixing it now. Not so it was like it was.
Trumpism is not the problem, it’s simply a symptom of a declining USA, which does not bode well for any of us. The level of inequality and poverty in the US is obvious to even the most unobservant visitor. Until this is addressed, the US will remain hostage to the despots, driven by pure self interest.