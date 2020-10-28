Mexico hasn't paid for a wall, manufacturing jobs are whacked and the swamp remains undrained — but Trump has managed to hit a few goals.

Four years after sweeping into the White House as a political outsider riding a wave of resentment, Donald Trump is now an incumbent with a record to defend.

Many of his promises in 2016 seemed like outlandish bluster. And while the administration has been a victim of its own dysfunction, and the president’s hyperbole, there’s a lot from that campaign that Trump has, to an extent, achieved.

Build a wall

One of Trump’s signature promises was to build a southern border wall, paid for by Mexico. That has not happened. Trump promised more than 500 miles (800 kilometres) by next year, but as of February just 110 miles had been constructed. Most of that replaced outdated fencing and it’s been bankrolled entirely by US companies and the Trump administration. Mexico hasn’t paid a cent.