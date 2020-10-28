Kevin Rudd’s Murdoch royal commission petition is inching towards a new signatures record — but where does it sit among other big petitions over the years?

Kevin Rudd (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

It’s been almost three weeks since former prime minister Kevin Rudd launched his petition calling for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopoly. It has gained close to 400,000 signatures.

At the current rate of sign ups (about 5000 new signatures a day this week, after earlier amassing a huge 40,000 in its first 24 hours and 350,000 by day 10), it will soon become the country's biggest e-petition to parliament, surpassing 2019's petition to declare a state of climate emergency.

That petition gained 404,538 signatories and was presented to parliament in the same week an attempt to declare a climate emergency was -- you guessed it -- voted down in the lower house.