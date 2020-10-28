Labor has accused the government of using taxpayer money for political research from a connected consultant. Is this a case of the Coalition helping itself, or all above aboard?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and marketing consultant Jim Reed (inset) (Images: AAP/Lukas Coch; LinkedIn)

Jim Reed is not a household name, nor is his company, Resolve Strategic.

Which is why it has raised more than a few eyebrows that his business, registered to a PO Box in Glebe, is running a million-dollar marketing campaign that is helping shape key parts of the Morrison government’s economic policy.

It's all part of what analysts say is the Morrison government’s obsession with polling, market research and advertising to push its message to voters who will be crucial in the next federal election.