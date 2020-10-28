Anthony Fauci on a coronavirus vaccine, Australia's pandemic response and wearing a mask.

Anthony Fauci appears on a University of Melbourne panel (Image: Supplied)

As Melbourne emerges from months of lockdown, two infectious disease experts joined forces to discuss vaccine roadblocks, behavioural barriers and what a post-pandemic future looks like around the world.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci and Doherty Institute director Professor Sharon Lewin spoke this morning with University of Melbourne assistant vice-chancellor Shitij Kapur.

What will normal look like (and when will we get there)?

The new normal will not be very normal at all, Fauci says.