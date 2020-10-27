A week out from the US election and it’s incredible that there's still a remote chance that Donald Trump could squeak back in.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It shouldn’t be even this close.

A week out from the US election and it’s incredible that there's still a remote chance that Donald Trump could squeak back in.

After four years wreaking havoc on the White House, the United States and the rest of the world, you would think that at this point there would be absolutely no discussion of any possible pathway to victory.