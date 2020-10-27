We keep asking, and you keep delivering. Behold, volume six of the Crikey Spiv-tionary!

Premier of South Australia Steven Marshall (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

We keep asking, and you keep delivering. Behold, volume six of Crikey’s Spiv-tionary, a compendium of the shonky and evasive language our public discourse has been forced to develop.

Administrative errors: What’s that -- the press has revealed you’ve been using tens of thousands of dollars worth of publics money in a distinctly iffy way? Well, no one actually did anything wrong, you see, it was merely an administrative error. As a reader points out in reference to the SA Liberal Party’s travel expenses scandal from earlier this year (yep, we’d forgotten about it too): “If I get tens of thousands of dollars from Centrelink by making false statements, I doubt that Centrelink would pass this off as just a minor ‘administrative error’.”

Example, via SA Premier Steven Marshall: "There have been some administrative errors and I've made it clear to my team they need to make it clear what those administrative errors were and rectify them as quickly as possible."