In bad news for Seven, ratings have dropped since SAS Australia's debut last week.

(Image: Seven Network)

SAS Australia on Seven -- 1.09 million, down more than 100,000 from the debut episode last Monday of 1.19 million and the second episode next Tuesday of 1.12 million.

Another lurch downwards tonight won’t be a good look.

That fall is why Seven fell back behind Nine last night despite a 326,000 lead at 7pm after the hour of news from 6pm. That lead was consumed by The Block on Nine -- 1.33 lead up and 1.33 million for the winner.