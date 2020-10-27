Experts are desperately trying to find any cracks in the system that could let the virus loose again.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

It’s official: from midnight tonight, Victoria can get "back on the beers".

After 12 long weeks in lockdown, relief is washing over Melbourne. But with that relief comes the anxiety of a city that's opened up once before, only to end up back in isolation due to failures and mishaps.

Just as the unpredictable nature of the virus and an element of Australia’s hotel quarantine system triggered months of economic, social and psychological pain, experts are now trying to work out if there are other vulnerabilities that could let the virus loose again.