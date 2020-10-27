How likely is Donald Trump to win at least two of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan? And can he win Florida?

Joe Biden (Image: EPA/Tracie Van Auken)

A little more than seven days from now, we could know the fate of the Trump presidency.

Former vice-president Joe Biden maintains a healthy lead over Donald Trump -- between eight and 10 points depending on which polling average is used.

But the shock of 2016, when most polls and pundits wrote off a Trump upset, means many are still wary of a late twist. The good news for the Biden camp is this: by this stage in the race four years ago, Hillary Clinton’s national polling average was starting to fall, thanks in part to then FBI director James Comey’s decision to investigate her emails.