Draft legislation to allow wholly online AGMs is a very bad move, writes shareholder activist and Crikey founder Stephen Mayne.

Helen Coonan (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison might be too busy to set up a federal integrity commission, but his government has been going hammer and tongs changing laws which affect business accountability under the cover of COVID-19.

Insolvent trading laws were relaxed, it became easier to dilute retail shareholders in capital raisings, class actions were banned and now the government is embarking on a rushed consultation process to allow companies to ditch the physical annual general meeting (AGM), moving wholly online.

Stakeholders were given just 11 days up until October 30 to make a submission on the draft legislation which proposes to make permanent the earlier temporary relief, introduced in May, from holding physical AGMs.