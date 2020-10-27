Labor continues to be a strong bet in this weekend's Queensland state election, but change may be in the air — and it could come from a number of unlikely sources.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington (Images: AAP/Dan Peled)

With four days

left until Queenslanders go to the polls, the good money is backing a third

term for Annastacia Palaszczuk and the ALP.

That would create a few lines in the history books. Palaszczuk would be on track to knock Peter Beattie off as Queensland’s longest-serving Labor premier since World War II. She would continue her reign as the longest-serving female premier in Australia. And 2020 would take its place in history as the state election won on a federal issue: closing the borders.

History would be created on the other side too. If the LNP loses on Saturday, Deb Frecklington will almost certainly lose her job and the jostling between Tim Mander and David Crisafulli will begin at a few minutes past midnight. The experiment of a conservative leader from outside the state’s south-east corner will have failed.