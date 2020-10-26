The former public servant is the government's go-to investigator, but her reports are rarely public.

Vivienne Thom (Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

Why bother with a federal ICAC when you have Dr Vivienne Thom?

With several expense and spending scandals erupting last week the Morrison government has called on the services of Thom, a former public servant with a long background in running secret investigations.

Thom will be investigating the case of ASIC boss Roger Shipton and his $118,000 tax advice bill, as well as the payment of $30 million to Liberal donors Tony and Ron Perich for land valued at $3 million at Badgerys Creek.