AFL wins the 2020 grand final ratings from the NRL, no thanks to the broadcasters.

(Image: Seven)

The AFL grand final on Saturday night easily won the battle of the eyeballs (as it has done all throughout the 2020 disjointed COVID year). The NRL grand final fell nearly 900,000 viewers short of the AFL’s audience.

The NRL grand final last night was watched by 2.97 million people nationally on Nine -- 2.10 million in the metros and 863,000 in the regions.

It fell short of the most recent high in 2018 when Easts beat the Melbourne Storm (who had won in 2017 and beat Penrith last night). That was up noticeably from the 2.61 million who watched in 2019 (1.87 million in the metros and 775,000 in the regions).