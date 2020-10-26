Sunday's announcement was a huge disappointment for Victorians. Is there anything but more disappointment on the horizon?

(Image: AAP/Erik Anderson)

Fronting an increasingly hostile yet largely unquestioning media, a tired Daniel Andrews yesterday explained why Melbourne would remain shut for at least a few more days. Andrews claimed that the opening would be paused for 24 to 48 hours while 1000 tests from the allegedly growing northern suburbs "outbreak" are processed.

"We have around 1000 swabs currently being processed -- and we’re expecting even more today," he said. "We’ll use the next couple of days to review those results and understand exactly how this virus is travelling."

But wait. Just last week Andrews’s brand new health minister, Martin Foley, boasted that 97% of COVID tests were being processed within 24 hours.