Don't expect to hear much from ex-Crown chair Rob Rankin, even after James Packer threw him under the bus.

The Packers are famously loyal to their royally rewarded retainers, except when they’re not.

So it was that, in the course of his excruciating testimony sur le stinkboat, James Packer dropped former member of the club, ex-Crown chairman Rob Rankin off, then under, the bus.

Packer’s words were mild -- “He let me down … he let the side down” -- but telling. Rankin’s loyalty to the 36% of Crown that Packer has used to maintain effective control of the casino company had fallen short of requirements. How, exactly, Packer didn’t say.