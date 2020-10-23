The Packers are famously loyal to their royally rewarded retainers, except when they’re not.
So it was that, in the course of his excruciating testimony sur le stinkboat, James Packer dropped former member of the club, ex-Crown chairman Rob Rankin off, then under, the bus.
Packer’s words were mild -- “He let me down … he let the side down” -- but telling. Rankin’s loyalty to the 36% of Crown that Packer has used to maintain effective control of the casino company had fallen short of requirements. How, exactly, Packer didn’t say.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.