Crikey has made it our business to examine the state of aged care in this country. As the aged care royal commission wraps up, here is what needs to change.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

After more than two years of hearings on the shortcomings of Australia’s aged care sector, a whopping 124 recommendations have been handed down to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

The commission heard tales of abuse, neglect and sexual assault in an understaffed, underfunded and poorly regulated sector. When the pandemic hit, aged care homes struggled to cope resulting in the deaths of 683 people.

The commission also heard 50 people in residential aged care are sexually assaulted every week.