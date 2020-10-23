The new era of big government that Australia entered in 2020 will soon be matched by bigger, more dominant corporations and a consolidated investment sector that will wield power in the hundreds of billions.
The implications of the government's push for superannuation funds to merge -- the creation of a new set of super-powerful investment behemoths, led by the government's most loathed sector, industry super -- are beginning to become apparent to people beyond those of us who've been pointing them out for a while.
The emergence -- at the government's behest -- of mega-super funds controlling investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and pursuing their own environmental, social, and corporate governance agendas separate from whatever pro-fossil fuel goals the government has, is surely alarming to the Liberal Party, which includes a number of backbenchers who not merely want to destroy industry super but end compulsory superannuation altogether.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.