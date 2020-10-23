Joe Biden is surging ahead in the polls, but he's going to need to knock Donald Trump out decisively in order for the Republicans to rebuild.

Former vice-president Joe Biden.(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

It's no exaggeration to say that if Joe Biden doesn't defeat Donald Trump, the world’s oldest democracy is in grave danger.

President Trump has disgraced his office, badly damaged

America’s standing in the world, and bungled the handling of a pandemic.

Biden, by contrast, is a good and decent man. He’s a centrist and an institutionalist. But he has also campaigned to finally do something serious about the environment, to complete the healthcare reform project that Barack Obama started, and to focus hard on wages and jobs growth.