It's no exaggeration to say that if Joe Biden doesn't defeat Donald Trump, the world’s oldest democracy is in grave danger.
President Trump has disgraced his office, badly damaged
America’s standing in the world, and bungled the handling of a pandemic.
Biden, by contrast, is a good and decent man. He’s a centrist and an institutionalist. But he has also campaigned to finally do something serious about the environment, to complete the healthcare reform project that Barack Obama started, and to focus hard on wages and jobs growth.
