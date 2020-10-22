It was a repeat Wednesday for free to air television last night, despite some drops. Plus: the streaming market just got (slightly) less crowded.

Gruen (Image: ABC)

It was an action replay of a week ago. Nine won total people with Seven second, the ABC third and Ten fourth. In the main channels it was Nine first, the ABC second, Seven third and Ten fourth again.

The ABC’s performance was down on a weak ago after the second ep of Gruen slumped 21% to 977,000 from the return ep’s 1.23 million. The problem is that its the same old same old format. The first ep was enough to remind viewers of that familiarity. Hard Quiz averaged 932,000 in another solid performance, but also down on a week earlier.

Nine’s The Block averaged 1.08 million and was the most watched program after 7pm. Ten’s The Bachelorette had 610,000. Just weak all round -- our two girls look and sound like also-rans from Farmer Wants A Wife.