Is Australia paying for any of Tony Abbott's recent jaunts around Europe?

Ah, Tony Abbott, the gift that just keeps on taking.

This week the nation digested the news that the commissioner of the fiscal fire brigade spent $135,000 in taxpayers money on unused and useless medals for his doomed knights and dames program, presumably now being put to use somewhere in Canberra as the world's most handsome and costly paper weights.

Of course, Abbott is not around to face our collective incredulity and/or a second round of humiliation over the scheme that effectively ended his stay in the lodge -- he's using his "auto exemption" to jaunt around Europe, most recently spotted attending a service led by his exonerated friend Cardinal George Pell.