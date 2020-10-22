An exclusive, government-funded corporate club demonstrates how deep the NSW government's potential conflicts of interest go.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is interviewed by ABC presenter Leigh Sales during the 2019 Corporate Club Australia business lunch (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

A winter's day lunch held in July last year overlooking Sydney's harbour showed off the city at its schmoozing best. It was also a snapshot of the kind of corporate, government and media mash-up which runs NSW, with little real accountability.

Here was a chance for business leaders to mingle easily with government representatives in a premium networking event. The main attraction was NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian who would be expounding on her vision for the state, fireside chat-style with the ABC's Leigh Sales.

The event was organised by Corporate Club Australia which, despite its national corporate name, is a NSW government entity run out of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.