A winter's day lunch held in July last year overlooking Sydney's harbour showed off the city at its schmoozing best. It was also a snapshot of the kind of corporate, government and media mash-up which runs NSW, with little real accountability.
Here was a chance for business leaders to mingle easily with government representatives in a premium networking event. The main attraction was NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian who would be expounding on her vision for the state, fireside chat-style with the ABC's Leigh Sales.
The event was organised by Corporate Club Australia which, despite its national corporate name, is a NSW government entity run out of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.
