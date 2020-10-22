The possible preselection of anti-marriage equality and gay conversion therapy proponent David van Gend reveals tensions in the modern LNP.

David van Gend (Image: AAP/Belinda Merhab)

The safest Liberal seat in the country could soon be headed by an anti-abortionist and opponent of same-sex marriage who believes homosexuality is a treatable illness.

Queensland doctor David van Gend is a frontrunner for LNP preselection for the division of Groom, near Toowoomba, after incumbent MP John McVeigh stepped down due to his wife’s ill health.

LNP preselection will be announced on October 24, just a week before the state election, and the Groom byelection will take place on November 28.