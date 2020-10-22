The drought has broken in parts of Australia, but the recovery of farming won't necessarily save us from a recession

(Image: Adobe)

It's been a bad year for everyone except the grain farmers. After a painful drought gave way to the wettest winter in four years, farmers across the country are braced for a bumper harvest.

It's a rare economic success story in a year when Australia slid into its first recession in three decades. But is it enough to help drive our post-COVID economic recovery?

When it rains, it pours

The numbers show just how the grain producers' fortunes have turned.