We've entered an era of bigger government — and that means more power for the government to reward its friends, and more opportunities to rort spending to serve the government's political interests.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

As we live through the economic revolution caused by the pandemic, it can be hard to spot the historic shifts underway unless they directly affect us -- like working from home.

Another one was in the budget papers: not merely has Australia entered an era of colossal deficits, but of dramatically bigger government. After the government spends more than a third of GDP this year, it is also committed to spend around 27% of GDP a year to the end of the forward estimates -- more than two points higher than the level it has managed in recent years and one point higher than the highest level of Kevin Rudd's stimulus spending.

Few people have a problem with that given the pandemic but it means that, over the medium term, the government is about ten per cent bigger than it has been, giving it tens of billions of dollars of borrowed money to spend.