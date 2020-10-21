SAS Australia, 1.12 million -- down only 74,000 from Monday night’s debut, so it hung in there. The next test is Monday night.
Seven and Nine tied for the lead in total people -- 27.9% -- but Nine won the main channels from Seven, Ten and the ABC.
Junior MasterChef on Ten, 623,000, the debut of Outback Ringer on the ABC, 630,000. The Block on Nine, 1.06 million.
