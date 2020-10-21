The much more lucrative and insidious monopoly is what the internet behemoth makes from selling to its advertisers: you.

You can google it! Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) announced overnight its long-waited anti-trust suit against the internet giant’s search monopoly. But the case falls short by only targeting the low-hanging fruit of its pre-loaded distribution deals.

It bypasses the monopoly in what Google actually sells to advertisers: you, or at least the algorithmic predictions of what you’re going to do, harvested through its family of services: the Chrome browser, Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Google Nest, Google Assistant, etc, as well as search itself.

It’s more a sequel to the DOJ’s 1998 case against Microsoft bundling Internet Explorer in its software suite. (Ironically that helped open the door to Chrome becoming the world’s dominant web browser.)