From the old faves to the depths of hubris that, hopefully, could lead to the user's downfall, your offerings have come thick and fast.

Daryl Maguire arrives at ICAC (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Yesterday we asked readers to help us identify the euphemistic language of the shonk and the spiv, and you didn't let us down.

We can't fit all the responses we got into one day so to start here's a couple that inevitably get wheeled out under scrutiny -- and a recent instant classic from the Maguire-Berejiklian discourse:

'I’ll have to take that on notice': A classic time-buyer, stated, as our correspondent notes, with the "hope that we, the people, will never hear about it again".