As Australians suffer through a recession, taxpayers are funding some big pay packets.

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue (Images: AAP)

NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue earned more than $3 million last financial year, the highest taxpayer-funded salary in Australia after receiving a $1.2 million bonus -- despite NBN not meeting revenue forecasts.

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate

Despite staff redundancies, service and delivery day cuts, Australia Post pays its head honchos well. Holgate took home $1.6 million in 2019-20 -- down from $2.5 million after taking a voluntary 20% pay cut and deferring her bonus.