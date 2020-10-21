Kevin Rudd may have scored 350,000 signatures on his call for a royal commission into News Corp, but that doesn't make it newsworthy in Murdoch's newspapers.

Kevin Rudd (Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

Kevin Rudd’s petition is blowing up. The former prime minister’s call for a royal commission into News Corp has more than 350,000 signatures.

While his demands are almost certainly not going to be met, he’s rebooted a crucial conversation about the company’s pervasive influence over Australian politics. It’s forced plenty of coverage in rival news outlets, even those traditionally more reluctant to attack the beast than Crikey.

But despite Rudd’s call being pretty newsworthy, you’d be hard-pressed to read about it in any News Corp publication.