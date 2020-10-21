Good morning, early birds. The Victorian government has quickly reversed a decision to allow up to 500 owners and connections at this weekend's Cox Plate horse-racing event, and a row has reportedly broken out between the state's health and justice departments over responsibility for Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine scheme. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

THE NEIGHS HAVE IT

As the ABC reports, the Victorian government has quickly reversed a decision to allow up to 500 owners and connections at this weekend’s Cox Plate horse-racing event in Moonee Valley. While 750 jockeys, trainers, journalists etc will attend anyway, Racing Minister Martin Pakula has apologised on Twitter for the move and announced that, “owners won’t return to the race track until we reach the next stage of the easing of restrictions”.

The news comes after Dan Andrews hinted yesterday that restrictions could be eased further from next week, after daily cases have been below five for four straight days now and, as the Herald Sun explains, news that yesterday’s single reported case had previously tested positive suggests the daily tally could have actually been zero.

As The Age notes, the heads of Wesfarmers, Coca-Cola Amatil, BHP, Commonwealth Bank, Orica, Newcrest Mining, and Incitec Pivot have signed an open letter to Andrews calling for a faster reopening of workplaces.

PS: According to The New Daily, that push from business leaders comes after more than 110,000 jobs have been lost since the Morrison government slashed JobKeeper.

THE NEVERENDING STORY OF HOTEL QUARANTINE

In news that threatens to repeat the inter-department nightmare behind Victoria’s initial hotel quarantine scheme, The Age reports that a row has broken out between the state’s health and justice departments over responsibility for the revamped hotel quarantine scheme ahead of the resumption of international flights.

It comes as health department lawyers argue that chief health officer Brett Sutton told them they did not need to hand over the hotel quarantine inquiry emails that appear to contradict his claims over when he found out private security guards were being used. They also note that Sutton, who submitted he didn’t know private security was being used until media reports in late May, “stands by that evidence which was provided honestly”.

NSW GOES FULL SOAP OPERA

According to The Australian ($), Gladys Berejiklian overruled written advice that strongly argued against moving the Greater Sydney Commission from the Planning Department into her personal ministerial control, which was provided to the government shortly after then-MP Daryl Maguire was recorded complaining to the premier that the GSC was causing “big problems” over one of his prospective land deals at Badgerys Creek.

Additionally, ABC reports that an audit of funding arrangements for ICAC has found that the premier’s power to “restrict access” to money the body receives threatens its “independent status”. This has apparently had direct consequences for the current inquiry into Maquire; according to The Sydney Morning Herald, ICAC had to appoint a new commissioner amid conflict of interests because Berejiklian is a witness.

Because it is yet another rough news day for the government, the SMH also reports that upper house leader Don Harwin was suspended from the chamber late yesterday by in a esoteric move last used more than 20 years ago. The Usher of the Black Rod removed Harwin after the Berejiklian government failed to produce documents showing signed paperwork relating to more than $250 million in council grants.

MOMENT OF TRUTH: BIDEN DOES HIS THING

In news that threatens to live up to Joe Biden’s 2019 promise that “nothing would fundamentally change” if he’s elected, Politico reports that the Democratic leaders’ transition team is vetting Republicans for potential cabinet positions — including former Ohio governor John Kasich, who signed one of America’s most restrictive anti-abortion laws.

Elsewhere, NPR reports that the Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google alleging that the company has abused its dominance over smaller rivals.

Finally, BBC reports that oil giant Exxon has hosed down a hypothetical by Donald Trump, after the president claimed he could raise more money than Biden by calling Exxon’s boss and offer permits in exchange for funds.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Some context. Of the 1000 people on course, 750 are there anyway — jockeys, trainers, barrier attendants, farriers, strappers & media. Of the rest, there’s no members, no fans, no bookies and the tote will be closed. Owners will come, watch the horse they own run, and leave Martin Pakula

In a justification that went down about as well as you’d expect on Melbourne Twitter, the Victorian racing minister explains that a since-canned plan to allow up to 500 owners and connections at the Cox Plate during lockdown was fine because uh hundreds of people are going anyway.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Hopelessly devoted to Dan — Martin McKenzie-Murray (The Monthly): “There’s a population of Victorians — small, I hope — that can be identified by the hashtag #IStandWithDan, and is characterised by a near-religious devotion to their premier and a pronounced distaste for any journalist committed to his accountability. To which I say: government is not your friend, footy club or a replacement for God. It is not Bono or Paddington Bear. It is not a wrist bracelet or a yoga mat. It is your servant.”

Senator Abetz’s loyalty test — Yun Jiang (Inside Story): “Little did I know that the very concerns I raised in my submission to the parliamentary inquiry into Australia’s diaspora communities would play out at the committee hearing in Canberra last Wednesday, the day I had been asked to attend and share my thoughts. I had made a written submission to the inquiry in July, focusing on Australia’s foreign interference laws and the under-representation of Chinese Australians in policy-making roles.”

Bolivians return Evo Morales’s party to power one year after a U.S.-applauded coup — Glenn Greenwald (The Intercept): “It is difficult to remember the last time a U.S.-approved military coup in Latin America failed so spectacularly. Even with the US-dominated OAS’s instantly dubious claims of electoral fraud, nobody disputed that Morales received more votes in last October’s election than all other candidates (the only question raised by the OAS was whether his margin of victory was sufficient to win on the first round and avoid a run-off).”

