Are last night's AUSTRAC revelations the holy grail (or grassy knoll) for George Pell supporters? Plus, Michaelia Cash finds a subject she's an expert on, and Jeffrey Toobin gets an unexpected defence.

Cardinal George Pell (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Pell resurrected Have supporters of Cardinal George Pell found the definitive proof that their man was actually a victim? Last night's estimates revelations -- that AUSTRAC had investigated and referred to police claims that a Vatican rival of Pell's, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, had transferred over a million dollars to Australia to help secure evidence against Pell in his historic sex crimes trial -- unsurprisingly made the front page of The Australian.

The basic story has been around a while, initially reported by a collection of Italian publications. None have produced any evidence backing their claims, and the allegations have been furiously denied by Becciu and the families and lawyers of Pell's alleged victims.

While there's some oddly vague language in the Oz piece -- "Three weeks ago, Vatican authorities ... were told that $1.1 million had been sent to Australia to help secure evidence against Cardinal Pell in his sexual abuse trial" -- it raises the question: told by whom? Clearly AUSTRAC didn't get in touch with the AFP for no reason. This will be worth keeping a close eye on.