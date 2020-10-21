Restrictions on LGBTIQ blood donors are excluding up to a million Australians. Why is Lifeblood still pushing donors away?

Emergency nurse Jackson Heilberg (Image: supplied)

Inked-up Aussies can now walk straight from the tattoo parlour to a blood donation centre to give plasma. Gay men, on the other hand, still have to remain celibate for a year before donating -- even if they’re married or monogamous.

The new rules for tattooed Australians came into effect earlier this month as the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood tries to pull new donors -- especially those who aren’t afraid of needles -- into its centres amid dwindling donations during the pandemic.

But restrictions on LGBTIQ donors exclude up to a million Australians from giving blood -- a rule, community members say, is based on prejudice instead of science.