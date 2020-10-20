Car sales in Australia have suffered enormously in 2020 -- unless you're selling hybrid vehicles.
The hum of an electric motor is now a familiar one in Australian cities as hybrid engines spread from their incarnation in the Toyota Prius to be available in everything from a Camry to a Cayenne. Sales in the first nine months of the year have doubled, from 20,000 last year to 40,000 this year.
Hybrids still use petrol of course. They're not a long-run solution for a clean energy future. Australia is unusual in the developed world for having no specific incentives to purchase zero-emissions vehicles.
