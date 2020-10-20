What with one thing and another, Crikey has decided it’s necessary to put together a Spiv-tionary for terms that you only hear in conjunction with high-level dodginess. Starting with:
A “tickle from up top”: A new (and slightly gross) phrase from Daryl Maguire, it means to secure help for a deal from a more powerful source that yourself.
ICAC-able: Activity or material able to be captured and investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
For example: “Former NSW MP Daryl Maguire has conceded that his desperate campaign to secure a ‘tickle from up top’ by sharing Gladys Berejiklian’s email address with a “pissed off” Louise Waterhouse was an ‘ICAC-able’ offence.“
Please, dear readers, send us some suggestions for other words and phrases you only hear in shonky circumstances.
If you have a go, you get a go.
I don’t need to know that bit (a feeble attempt to distance oneself from dodgy knowledge during an intercepted phone call)
Pay to play – which has now been reworded by marketing to ‘if you have a go, you get a go’.
‘I wasn’t in the room at the time the decision was taken’ – meaning they walked out and yelled there instructions from outside the door.
For those who think this is fanciful I have been in exactly a meeting like that in the bureaucracy.
A golden oldy reemerging. Lurk as both noun and verb.