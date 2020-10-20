The Australian influence on a sketchy anti-Biden story, George Christensen and Craig Kelly's continued impunity — plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Former Daily Telegraph and New York Post editor Colin 'Col' Allan (Image: New York Daily News)

Col Allan strikes again In the fallout from the increasingly sketchy New York Post story about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter -- purporting to demonstrate that Hunter arranged a meeting between an executive at a Ukrainian energy company and his father in April 2015 -- we see the dread hand of legendary Australian tabloid editor Col "piss in the sink" Allan.

Per The New York Times (which reported that the actual Post author was so embarrassed they took their name off the final piece) it was Allan who pushed for publication: