Col Allan strikes again In the fallout from the increasingly sketchy New York Post story about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter -- purporting to demonstrate that Hunter arranged a meeting between an executive at a Ukrainian energy company and his father in April 2015 -- we see the dread hand of legendary Australian tabloid editor Col "piss in the sink" Allan.
Per The New York Times (which reported that the actual Post author was so embarrassed they took their name off the final piece) it was Allan who pushed for publication:
Top editors met on October 11 to discuss how to use the material provided by [Rudy] Giuliani. The group included the tabloid veteran Colin Allan, known as Col; Stephen Lynch, The Post’s editor-in-chief; and Michelle Gotthelf, the digital editor-in-chief, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting. Mr. Allan, who was The Post’s editor-in-chief from 2001 to 2016 and returned last year as an adviser, urged his colleagues to move quickly, the person said.
