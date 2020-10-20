If there is one thing Gladys Berejiklian can be thankful for, it’s icare.
The workers' compensation scheme, now synonymous with scandal, may well be keeping her in a job, thanks to the stain it has left on her treasurer, the young and ambitious Dominic Perrottet.
Perrottet has long been considered an obvious replacement for Berejiklian, even before the explosive revelations at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) last week threatened to end her premiership.
