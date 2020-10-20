Queensland Labor's late election push on euthanasia presents a challenge the opposition will find hard to mount.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington (AAP/Darren England)

Queensland Labor, which has ducked hard decisions in government, has become bold with its campaign promise to legalise euthanasia, giving voters the right to make the hardest decision of all -- life or death.

The promise comes too late to turn this election into a virtual referendum on euthanasia, but it presents a challenge the LNP opposition will find hard to mount. And that’s the life or death conundrum for its campaign.

While the LNP says it supports a conscience vote of MPs on whatever laws are proposed, it’s almost certain that it will not commit to introducing any laws at all if (as appears increasingly unlikely) it forms government after October 31.