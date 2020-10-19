AFL continues to beat the NRL in the ratings, but the Brownlows are still the most boring viewing around.

Lachie Neale with his Brownlow medal (Image: AAP/Quinn Rooney)

Another clear win for the AFL in round three of The Battle of the Boot at the weekend with more viewers nationally and in metro markets on Seven than the NRL.

Friday night’s AFL final won by Richmond averaged 1.39 million on Seven and its digital channels, (1.09 million in the metros and 299,000 in the regions). The NRL final won by Melbourne averaged 890,000 on Nine nationally (550,000/341,000). On Foxtel, NRL final averaged 333,000, but the AFL scored a rare win with 337,000.

Saturday night's win by Geelong was watched by 1.482 million viewers (1.15 million/337,000). The NRL was left far behind with 913,000 nationally and 625,000 in the metros and 312,000 in the regions. On Foxtel, the AFL game averaged 331,000, the NRL final, 312,000.