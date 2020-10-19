The media has a 'Dewey defeats Truman' moment on the NZ election. Plus, the 'small business' owners fighting the Victorian lockdown.

Dewey defeats Truman A big week or two of elections always brings out the best in the media. Compare, for example, the following trio:

Good Weekend, October 11: "Jacinda Ardern's leadership wowed the world: So why are New Zealanders not as impressed?"

The Courier-Mail, October 17: "Jacinda Ardern is battling it out to gain a second term as New Zealand Prime Minister after Kiwis went to the polls today".