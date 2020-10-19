These two election results show a renewed support for the left. But how much can we really read into it?

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr (AAP Image/David Rowland/Lukas Coch)

Between two election results in our own corner of the globe on Saturday and the seemingly imminent defeat of Donald Trump, there is mounting evidence that the right-wing populist moment is now in the rear-view mirror.

A few short years after obituaries were being written for social democracy, Jacinda Ardern has led New Zealand's Labour Party to the most comprehensive win in its history, making her the first leader of a majority government since the country introduced proportional representation in 1996.

Of course, the result may not reflect a move to the left so much as a renewed regard for political professionalism and a corresponding disillusionment with the "disruptive" qualities of leaders like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson -- their deficiencies in managing the actual work of government have been exposed by the emergence of a real crisis.