With a new email scandal in the US, traditional media is falling into the same old traps.

Hunter Biden (Image: ABC News/Youtube/New York Post)

There’s been movement at the fake news station this past week: all the old media regrets over coverage of Clinton’s emails seemed suddenly forgotten, bringing the long campaign for reliable news to an inflexion point.

As old media rushed to publish (and amplify) a questionable report based on hacked documents of doubtful origin, it was 2016’s villains -- Facebook and Twitter -- that were more cautious, responsible or censorious (depending on your point of view) than traditional media.

No good deed goes unpunished: the platforms may pay the price for restraint, with increased calls for regulation. And there’s a new question: just what are the Murdochs up to?